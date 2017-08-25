Police organise summer fun for Staveley youngsters

Summer activities for eight to 16-year-olds have proved popular as 50 people took part in karaoke, discos and martial arts.

The series of activities for young people in Poolsbrook and Duckmanton were put on by PCSO Janis Naylor from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team and it was funded by Staveley Town Council.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “A total of fifty eight to 16 year old youngsters turned up to the events at Poolsbrook and Duckmanton Miners Welfare and the team hope to organise more sessions during the next few months.”