Police offer reassurance after elderly woman is assaulted in Baslow

Police are appealing for information and offering reassurance to local residents after an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted in Baslow.

The incident happened sometime between 10.30am and 11.10am on Thursday, September 14.

A man is reported to have called at the home of an 81 year old woman on Bubnell Lane claiming to have worked for Age UK and offering to give details on assistance.

While inside the property he is alleged to have grabbed the woman, causing a cut to her arm.

Age UK have confirmed to officers that the man did not work on behalf of them.

PC Linda Hancock of the Tideswell, Litton, Baslow and Beeley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area that morning, or who may have any information.

“The woman, and also her neighbours who have heard about the incident, feel understandably alarmed by what happened. I would like to reassure the local community that enquiries are being carried out and officers will be patrolling the local area and speaking to residents.”

The man was described as being aged in his 70s, wearing glasses and a light coloured suit. He was seen getting into a silver car which was described as having a weird shaped roof.

PC Hancock added: “We would also like to remind residents about advice on dealing with doorstep callers. If you are not expecting anyone, don’t open the door, and then if you do open the door please make sure they use a door chain or bar.

“Always ask for identification then close the door while you check they are genuine by contacting the organisation they claim to be from on a number you have from a directory or letter, and not from a number they give you.

“If someone wants to talk to you about something, don’t invite them into your home but ask them to make an appointment, or to come back, at a time which is more convenient and when someone else could be with you.”

Anyone with information should call PC Hancock, quoting reference 17*394617, on 101 or send her a message online via the website.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.