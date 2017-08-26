Police launch investigation and appeal after bicycle is stolen

Police are investigating a theft after a bicycle which was stolen from outside a pub.

The mountain bike was taken sometime between 9pm and 11pm, on Sunday, August 20, from the car park behind the Derwent Water Arms, on Lowside, at Calver.

Police have released an image of the blue Hai mountain bike as part of and appeal in a bid to trace the bicycle.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 17*357754, or send him a message online through the Contact Us pages of the Derbyshire Constabulary website.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.