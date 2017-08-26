Police launch a town centre crackdown against thefts and anti-social behaviour

Police are carrying out patrols in a bid to target and prevent thefts from stores, and anti-social behaviour in a town.

Officers from the Glossop Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out the operation which will include a number of uniformed and plain clothes patrols, as well as working alongside businesses to help keep Glossop town centre safe.

PC Stephen Bennett, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “Our aim is to reduce any opportunities for retail-related crime and to ensure that shoppers stay and also feel safe while in Glossop town centre.”

To report concerns about anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder, or to contact the Glossop Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101, or send a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow the Glossop Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team on Twitter: @GlossopSNT.