Police issue CCTV appeal after fuel theft

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of fuel.

The fuel was stolen from the Nether Green service station on Derby Road in Langley Mill on Sunday, December 18 at 11.15am.

The man got out of a light blue Ford Fiesta and filled his car with fuel. He then filled a can with fuel that was in his boot.

The man got back in the car and drove off without paying. There was another man in the passenger seat of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Gareth James on 101 quoting reference number 16000421236.