Police involved after rugby player allegedly punched in the face

Police are appealing for witnesses after a rugby player was allegedly punched in the face during a match.

A Matlock Town player suffered a broken eye socket, fractured cheek bone and broken nose during the match with Glossop on Wednesday March 22.

Toward the end of the match,Cromford Meadows, Mill Road, Cromford at about 8.50pm, the referee stopped the game because of a foul and an altercation took place between opposing players where a Matlock player was punched in the face.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC James Kennedy on 101, quoting reference 17000130569.

Alternatively, he can be contacted online by visiting the Contact Us section at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.