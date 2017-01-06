Police investigating a spate of thefts in Dronfield and Coal Aston

Derbyshire police have launched an appeal following burglaries in the Dronfield and Coal Aston areas

Officers are appealing for information and offering advice to residents in the Dronfield and Coal Aston areas following a number of burglaries in the last two weeks.

Investigations are being carried out into nine reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries.

The most recent report was of an attempted burglary at a house on Summerfield Road sometime between 1pm on Friday, December 30 2016 and 2pm on Sunday, January 1 2017 (New Year’s Day).

Security lights and a door lock had been damaged at the house, but the offender did not get into the property and nothing was stolen.

Homes on Cross Lane, Appletree Drive, Longacre Road, Fairview Road, Longcroft Crescent (Dronfield Woodhouse) and Holmley Lane (Coal Aston) have been targeted.

While enquiries are ongoing, officers on the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are reminding residents to make sure their property is secure.

PC Sally Horner said: “I would advise people to make sure that their doors and windows are secure every time you go out, when you go to bed or even when you are in a different part of the house. Use timer switchers on lights and radios to make it look and sound like there is someone in when you are not.

“Taking these steps and others can really help reduce the risk of having your home broken into and suffering the distress of becoming a victim of crime.”

Other advice includes:

Make sure all car keys and other keys are out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes.

Keep valuables out of view from passers-by.

Ensure any side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property, or that any doors which might connect your home to a garage or an outbuilding are secure.

If you still have packaging from expensive Christmas presents around, make sure it is not on display.

Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.

Use door chains and spyholes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your door. Never be afraid to turn people away. If you have concerns about anyone who has come to your door call the police.

Anyone with information contact the police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.