Police ‘increasingly concerned’ over missing Chesterfield man

Derbyshire police say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ about the whereabouts of a missing Chesterfield man.
Paul Marsden was last seen on Wednesday, September 6 at 12.45pm leaving Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
He is described as 30-years-old, white, 5ft 10ins tall with shoulder length, thin brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a green shirt.
Anyone that sees Mr Marsden or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 598 of August 6.
