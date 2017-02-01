Police hunt sat-nav thief

Police are appealing for information after a van was broken into in Chesterfield and a sat-nav was stolen.

A black Volkswagen van, parked on Birchwood Crescent in Grangewood, was targeted sometime overnight between Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29.

A Garmin sat-nav was stolen.

If you have any information which could help, contact PCSO Zoe Blount on 101, quoting reference 17000040741, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.