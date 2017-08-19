Police ‘dispersal order’ imposed on Derbyshire town

A dispersal order is in place this weekend to deal with anti-social behaviour in a Derbyshire town.

The order covers a large area of Heanor including the memorial park, market place, the town ground, and many surrounding streets.

The area covered by the order.

It means that police will be able to move on anyone who is taking part in nuisance activity.

Officers can also disperse people that they think might be about to act anti-socially, rather than waiting for it to happen.

A map has been produced to show how much of Heanor is covered by the order, which started at 6pm on Friday and runs until Sunday.

During that time, officers can move on anyone aged 10 or above who is causing a nuisance or committing crime.

Dispersal orders were previously used to tackle alcohol-related crime but they now cover any kind of nuisance activity.

Children aged 16 or under can be removed to their home address or a place of safety, and anyone moved on under the powers can be prohibited from going back there for a certain period of time.

Anyone who refuses to comply with an order to leave an area will be committing an offence and could be arrested.

For more information, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk