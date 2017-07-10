Police discover cannabis at man’s home after raid

A man claims he has stopped using cannabis after police discovered £75 worth of the drug at his home during a raid.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 6 how Kevin Glossop, of Fern Avenue, Chesterfield, was caught with the drugs at his home about a month after he had been convicted for producing cannabis.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A search warrant was carried out at Glossop’s home and police recovered cannabis worth £75 and he was interviewed by police and accepted the drugs were his. With regards to previous convictions there is a conviction a month or so prior to this for the production of cannabis.”

Glossop pleaded guilty to possessing the cannabis after the raid on May 23.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said his previous conviction only involved a small number of plants and since the seizure of cannabis at his home he has managed to stop using the drug. Magistrates fined Glossop £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.