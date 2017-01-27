Police crack down on van break ins

A new operation, Operation Everman, is set to crack down on van break ins across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

Over recent months Derbyshire Police have received reports of thieves breaking into vans, particularly trades vehicles, across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, to steal power tools.

Inspector Barry Doyle, who oversees policing in the High Peak, said: “Despite our best efforts, theft from vans continues to be an issue in the High Peak and also Derbyshire Dales. In order to stop the thieves in the act and find those responsible I have brought together a team of officers who will work solely on Operation Everman.

“The thefts have seen many hardworking tradespeople having their valuable tools stolen from them. Not only does it affect their livelihood, it is also an inconvenience and cost for the victim when replacing tools and windows if they have been smashed by thieves.”

Operation Everman will see officers carrying out increased high visibility and also plain clothes patrols to help deter offenders and catch criminals in the act. The team will be investigating the crimes to find those responsible but are also asking the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to them as it happens.

Safer Neighbourhood teams in the High Peak are also supporting the operation by speaking to victims, offering vehicle security advice, and also hosting crime prevention days in both Glossop and Buxton to offer free security marking.

Inspector Doyle added: “We are working to bring the offenders to justice but we are also asking for your help. You are our eyes and ears in the community, so if you see suspicious activity please report it to us as it happens, this could make the difference from yours or your neighbours vehicles being targeted.

“We understand that removing the tools from your vans at the end of each day can be an inconvenience but the message is simple, if there is nothing left inside the van, there is nothing there for the thieves to steal.

“Ensure that your vehicle is properly locked and secure before leaving it unattended and park in a well-lit area if possible. Security marking your tools also makes them less attractive to thieves as it is difficult for them to sell them on.”

To report a crime in your area call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

For crime prevention advice or to arrange security marking, call your local Safer Neighbourhood team on 101, or send them a message at www.derbyshire.police.uk.