Police crack down on speeding drivers in Whittington, Duckmanton and Middlecroft

Policing teams in Whittington, Middlecroft and Duckmanton are targeting speeding following concerns about road safety.

Officers are carrying out checks on the main roads in those areas to raise awareness of the concerns, encourage people to slow down and carry out enforcement where necessary, Derbyshire police has said.

Police Constable, Kelly Brown, who covers the Whittington, Middlecroft and Duckmanton areas, said: “A number of residents living in the Whittington, Middlecroft and Duckmanton areas have told us that they are concerned about motorists who drive through their villages at inappropriate speeds, and putting safety at risk.

“To target these concerns we are carrying out checks on local roads, speaking to drivers and taking enforcement action where necessary. By speeding drivers are not only putting their own safety at risk, but also the safety of other road users. Please be aware of the local speed limits and drive responsibly.”

For more information or to contact your Safer Neighbourhood policing team, visit the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk or call 101.