Police crack down on drivers parking illegally near Padley Gorge beauty spot

Officers from the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are reminding drivers not to park illegally near to the Padley Gorge beauty spot, near Grindleford.

It follows a number of complaints from nearby residents about parking on the stretch of the B6521 at Nether Padley, between Fox House and Grindleford.

The road has solid double white lines running down the centre, which means it is illegal to park and motorists are ignoring police signs advising against parking.

Several tickets were issued to drivers following police patrols to the area on Wednesday, May 31.

PCSO Anthony Boswell of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It is a long standing issue that we are aware of on this particular stretch of road, which is made worse during the nicer weather as the area attracts many visitors.

“People will park their vehicles along the road where there is a solid white line in the centre, which is illegal and forces traffic to cross onto the opposite side of the road to pass by putting safety at risk.”

PCSO Boswell added: “We would urge people to park legally, safely and considerately. There are some spaces along the road and a number of pay and display car parks nearby. Please also remove all valuables from your cars while visiting or walking in the area.”

To contact the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101, or send them a message through the My Local Police page of the website at www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow them on Twitter: @HathersageSNT.