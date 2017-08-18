Police concerned for missing Derbyshire woman

Have your say

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a Derbyshire woman.

Lisa Marshall was last seen at her home in Alvaston at 7.45am on Wednesday, August 16.

Lisa, 42, is described as white, 5ft 2in tall with blonde, shoulder length hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange top and a bracelet featuring a gold heart on her left wrist.

If you have seen Lisa, or know of her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident 314 of August, 16th.