Police have closed a footbridge in Chesterfield this morning after a woman has reported an assault.

The woman was allegedly assaulted on the bridge that leads from Corporation Street to the train station at around 2.30am today (Monday, June 19).

A police spokesman said: “We have closed the bridge while we examine the scene.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting inncident 102 of June 19.