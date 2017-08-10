Police chief clarifies Spireites-Grimsby Town ‘pub damage’ tweet

A Derbyshire police chief has explained why a tweet was posted stating that a number of pubs in Chesterfield would be closing post-match following the game between the Spireites and Grimsby Town last Saturday.

The @SpireitesPolice account tweeted on August 5: “#Spireite #Mariners, Red Lion, Derby Tup & Beer Parlour will not open post match due to damage inside prematch @ChesterfieldFC @officialgtfc.”

Followed by: “The Donkey Derby & S41 have also decided not to open post match; issues before the game #Spireites #Mariners.”

The tweet caused some confusion as pub owners responded saying no damage had been caused and that they would be re-opening later in the evening.

Explaining the tweet, Chief Superintendent, Steve Wilson, of Derbyshire police, who was match commander on the day, said: “Our officers tweeting from the @SpireitesPolice account said that a number of pubs were closing post-match due to damage being caused and the behaviour of fans prior to kick-off.

“Only one of the pubs had actually reported damage to us via Pub Watch radio. The other pubs that closed did so, we believe, as a precaution and followed suit, not due to the fact of damage being caused at their establishments. The tweet was issued in good faith to alert fans as to the likely closures, based on information passed on the Pub Watch Radio.”

MORE ON THIS: Chesterfield pub owners have their say on reported ‘trouble’ between Spireites and Grimsby Town