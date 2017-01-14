Police appeal over Boxing Day flat ‘arson’

We are appealing for information after a flat was allegedly set on fire at Queens Walk in Holmewood.

Our officers and colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at around 2.15am on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26. There was no-one in the property at the time.

The fire is being treated as an alleged arson and we are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Steve Beedall on 101 quoting reference number 16000431907.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.