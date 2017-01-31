Police appeal for information after historic sex assault allegations in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police are asking the public to come forward with information about a serious sexual assault which happened in 2012.

They say the victim, who was 14-years-old at the time, has recently felt confident enough to contactthem and report the crime.

She was riding her bicycle through the Maurice Lea Memorial Park, in York Road, Swadlincote, at around 4pm one day when the chain came off her bike and she stopped on the path to fix it.

Someone came up to her from behind, forced her into a bush and sexually assaulted her. When her attacker left, the girl walked out of the park and she remembers seeing a woman walking a chocolate brown Labrador.

Investigators say the victim cannot remember the exact date of the attack but believes it to have been toward the end of the year as it was dark at that time of day.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and particularly want to trace the woman seen walking a dog. The victim recalls seeing this woman previously so she may live locally.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Gary Oakland on 101, quoting reference 16000380983

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.