Police appeal as teen goes missing

Derbyshire police are appealing for information to trace a missing teenager.

Shannon Bird went missing while visiting Chesterfield earlier this week.

The 15-year-old had been at McDonald’s on Alma Leisure Park, off the A61, when she ran off towards Boythorpe.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen her since then or has information on her whereabouts.

She has links to the area and could be staying with friends.

Shannon has bright pink hair, is about 5ft 6ins, of medium build and has nose and lip piercings. She was wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and a white baseball cap.

If you know where Shannon is or can help us in any way, call 101 and quote incident 535 of Wednesday, September 20, which was when she was last seen.