Police appeal after Peak district death

Police investigating the death of a man found in the Peak District are appealing for information

Officers who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Gary Sims are appealing to the public for further information that may help them in piecing together his movements prior to his death.

Mr Sims, who was 60 from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, left Manchester where he had been working, on Monday, August 21.

He was reported missing to Thames Valley Police by his family on Wednesday, August 23.

Mr Sims car was found on Thursday, August 24 in a layby near to the Snake Inn pub on the A57 Snake Pass.

A joint search began with teams from the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation and Mr Sims body was found on Friday, August 25.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Meadows who is leading the investigation said: “We would like to speak anyone who was in the Woodlands Valley area near to the Ashop River between Monday, August 21 at 9am and Friday, August 25 at 3.30pm.

“This is a popular area with walkers and I would ask anyone that was in the area between these dates to think back to if they saw Mr Sims or saw his car, which was a blue Volkswagon Polo, registration plate RJ63 GGF.”

Mr Sims was described as white, 6ft tall with short black, greying hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a green jumper, blue shorts, grey shoes and was thought to be carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 17000364846.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.