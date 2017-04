Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after man was hit with a bottle in Buxton.

At around 12.40am on Sunday, March 19, a glass bottle is believed to have been thrown in the outside area of Trunk Bar on Eagle Parade, Buxton.

The bottle struck a 37-year-old man in the face, causing injury.

Anyone with information should contact PC Alex Clarke on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000115768.