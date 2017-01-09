Police appeal after car vandalism spree

Officers are appealing for information after three cars had their windows damaged on the same night.

The cars were all in Hasland and were targeted sometime between 1am and 1.30am on Friday, January 6.

A car parked on St. Leonards Drive had its windscreen smashed, and two wing mirrors were damaged on cars parked on Hasland Road.

Three men were seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

They were walking in the direction of Derby Road and the Alma Leisure Park.

Anyone with information should contact PCSO Darryl Hegarty on 101, quoting crime number 17000006820.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.