PLEASE SHARE: Police appeal over missing Derbyshire teen

Police say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the whereabouts of a missing Derbyshire teenager.

16-year-old Sara Gillott, from Heanor, has not been in contact with her family since Saturday, June 24th.

When she left her sister’s house in Riddings at around 10am that morning, Sara was believed to be heading to the St Ann’s area of Nottingham.

She is described as white, 5ft 8ins with long, straight, blonde hair.

She was wearing a grey crop top, black leggings and black Nike trainers.

Anyone that has seen Sara or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 240 of 29/06/17.