PLEASE SHARE: Police appeal after north east Derbyshire man goes missing

Derbyshire Police say they are ‘growing concerned for the wellbeing’ of a north east Derbyshire man.

50-year-old Paul Andrews, who has been missing since around 7am this morning (Tuesday, September 26), is described as 5ft 5in with a stocky build and spiky blonde hair.

Paul is from Clay Cross, has links to Derby, north east Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and could be driving a red Mazda, registration PK54 MZJ.

If you see someone meeting Paul’s description, or see his car, please contact Derbyshire police on 101.