PLEASE SHARE: Distraught owner appeals over missing dog

A distraught dog owner is appealing for help to track down her missing Shih Tzu.

Honey, a white female with fawn patches, got out of Lesley Wheatcroft’s garden shortly after 12 noon on Monday.

Missing Shih Tzu, Honey (left).

Lesley says Honey was last seen on Worksop Road just past the traffic lights at the top of Mastin Moor hill.

On the road, Lesley says she was seen jumping into a burgundy coloured old shape Corsa-like car.

The car then went up to Barlborough roundabout and turned of towards junction 30 of the M1.

“We are so worried, you hear such horror stories,” said Lesley.

The police, local vets and dog wardens have been informed but no other sightings of her have been confirmed.

If you can help, please contact us through our Facebook page or call 01246 504574.