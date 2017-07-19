PLEASE SHARE: Derbyshire pensioner goes missing in France- can you help?

Police are trying to trace a North East Derbyshire man who has gone missing in the south of France.

Officers are asking the public to help by sharing the appeal.

David John Henson, 76, has been living on his boat, The Lady Amy, in the south of France but his family have not heard from him since May.

They have become increasingly concerned for his safety and have contacted police for help.

David, who is originally from Unstone, has been travelling around the Camargeu area of France and is usually in regular contact with his family in the UK.

Officers are liaising with authorities in France and are asking people to share this appeal on social media, particularly if they live in southern France or know people that do.

David is white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build and has shoulder length grey hair, which he wears in a ponytail.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call 101, or 0345 123 3333 if calling from outside of Derbyshire.

You can also request a call back by contacting police online at: http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/Give-Us-Feedback/Online-Contact.aspx