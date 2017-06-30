PLEASE SHARE: Concerns grows for missing Chesterfield teenager

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the safety of a teenage girl from Chesterfield.

17-year-old Stephanie Phillips was last seen on Monday, June 26 at 8.30am at her home address in Chesterfield.

Stephanie is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall with brown, straight, shoulder length hair.

She was wearing black jeggings with a white stripe down the side, a sequin silver t-shirt, a brown cardigan, dark coloured jacket and black ankle boots with white fur around the top.

She is thought to be in the Chesterfield area.

Anyone that knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 33 of June 27.