PLEASE SHARE: CCTV released after HGV fuel theft in Barlborough

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to after fuel was stolen from two HGVs in Barlborough.

It is believed the diesel was stolen just after midnight on Monday, June 19 from the lorries which were parked in the yard of a business on High Hazels Road.

Although the image is not of the best quality, officers hope someone might recognise the two men in the picture.

One of the men is thought to be around 6ft tall and of slim build, and was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, light coloured t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

The other man is around 5ft 10 and of stocky build with a moustache. He was also wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, a dark jacket and dark trousers.

A silver car was also seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Do you recognise these men or did you notice anything suspicious?

If you have any information that could help, call PCSO Simon Galley on 101, quoting reference 17*257674.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.