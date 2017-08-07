PLEASE SHARE: Appeal for information on whereabouts of missing teenager

Can you help Derbyshire Police find Thomas Ashmore-Barbosa, who has been reported missing from his home in Calow?

The 16-year-old was last seen at an address in Top Road during the afternoon of Sunday, August 6.

They are growing concerned for his welfare and want anyone who knows where he is to get in touch urgently.

Thomas may be in Sheffield and also has links to West Yorkshire.

If you can help officers with their inquiries, call us on 101 and quote incident 837 of August 6.