Plans to demolish Chesterfield car park submitted

Plans to demolish and replace a car park in Chesterfield have been submitted.

If Chesterfield Borough Council approves the £6.5million proposals, Saltergate multi-storey car park would be knocked down over a ten-week period. A new 529-space car park would then be built at the site in up to 15 months.

Councillor Terry Gilby, the borough council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "The current Saltergate multi-story car park is showing its age and in real need of repair - the top two floors have been closed for the past two years and works have been carried out to keep it open.

"The option to demolish the existing car park and replace it with a newly-built one will require more investment initially but will offer much better value for money in the longer term.

"It will also offer better parking facilities not only to the existing car park users but also to the extra people we expect to use the car park following the development of the former Co-op building and the Northern Gateway project."

A planning application which will be considered by councillors states: "Constructed in 1974, the Saltergate multi-storey car park is not considered to be of historic, architectural or aesthetic interest and is considered to be of negligible heritage significance."

The proposed development is part of the Northern Gateway masterplan which will also see:

► the former Co-op building redeveloped in a £10.5m scheme by Central England Co-operative and Jomast Developments to house six ground floor restaurants, a Premier Inn hotel on the first and second floors and a health and fitness centre in the basement

► an enterprise centre built on part of the Donut car park to house small and medium sized companies

► environmental street improvements around Elder Way and part of Knifesmithgate, funded using a £5.8m grant from the Sheffield City Region. This grant is unaffected by the borough council’s decision to withdraw its application to be a full member of the Sheffield City Region devolution deal.