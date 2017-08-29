Plans lodged for new roundabout

The construction of a new roundabout on a Barlborough road will be the start of a project which will see the creation of hundreds of jobs for the area.

Investment company ARBA Group, together with the Ground Group, owns 12 acres of land to one side of Chesterfield Road and eight acres on the opposite side.

The 12-acre site has planning permission for 160 new homes while the eight-acre site has permission for the development of the Barlborough Junction Business Park.

ARBA this week confirmed that it has now submitted a detailed planning application for a new roundabout on the road - with the aim of starting the work by the end of this year.

Richard Burns, one of three directors at ARBA, said: "This is one of the most prominent sites on the M1 corridor and is the final piece of the development jigsaw in Barlborough.

"We are currently at the detailed design stage of the whole project and in order to unlock the site we need to carry out a lot of infrastructure and access work."

Fellow ARBA director, Andrew Allen, added: "By doing this, we can then bring forward the work on the commercial business park, which will bring more jobs to the area.

"This is a really exciting project for ARBA in a strategically important location for logistics and distribution," he added.