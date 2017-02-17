Plans for Chesterfield gym are rejected

The future of a gym hangs in the balance after plans for the business were rejected.

On Monday, Chesterfield Borough Council refused a change of use planning application for CrossFit gymnasium at Storforth Lane Trading Estate, Hasland.

A council spokesman said: “The application was refused by an officer because it was considered that it does not support the vitality of existing centres and does not meet the test for town centre uses. There are no wider regeneration or sustainability benefits of significant weight.

“Also, there is no parking provision and is likely to lead to inappropriate parking and congestion to the detriment of highway safety.”

The application stated: “Unlike commercial gym chains, CrossFit focusses on constantly varied functional movement which uses a mixture of Olympic weightlifting, bodyweight movements, gymnastics and metabolic conditioning best dealt with on a small group or one-to-one basis at limited times of day.

“There is very little fixed equipment - eg exercise bikes, rowing machines, weights machines - within the units that could be used by individuals without a trainer being present. Members do not access the units unless a class or appointment has been scheduled.

“The units at Storforth Lane are particularly suitable for this use due to the concrete floors for weightlifting and high ceilings for gymnastics and rope climbs. The roller shutter doors allow some training to take place externally. These units were selected after an unsuccessful search for premises elsewhere - including the town centre - that met these requirements.

“A total of three people are employed at the unit but they will rarely be present at the same time. There are 86 gym members and a maximum of 15 present on site at any one time.”