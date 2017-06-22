Plan for 825 new homes near Chesterfield will create 650 jobs

Outline planning application for 825 new homes and 20 acres of commercial development is being sought for a brown-field site in Clay Cross.

The Egstow Park development from ‘regeneration specialist’ St Modwen would be situated on land off the A61 Derby Road.

Developers say the mixed-use site would comprise new homes, a neighbourhood centre, retail units and commercial development opportunities - and could create up to 650 new jobs in the area.

The new application - which was submitted following a public consultation last month - would also include ‘large areas of green open space and woodland for the community to enjoy’.

Gregg Titley, development manager at St Modwen, said: “We have made changes from the previously approved proposals to meet the current demand for housing and employment in the district and believe our plans will bring substantial economic and social benefits to the area.”

St Modwen acquired the 204-acre site in 2013 from administrators at PwC, and has since delivered a Marston’s pub and restaurant which created more than 50 new jobs.

It has also recently submitted a reserved matters application for the first phase of 160 homes on the site.

Ted Mansbridge, chairman of the planning and environment committee on Clay Cross Parish Council, said: “We have welcomed what has been put forward so far.

“The development is on a brown field site and that is obviously far better than proposals for the countryside.

“We would wish things to move a bit quicker but we all understand it does not work like that.

“But what we really want is for Clay Cross not to just become a dormitory town.

“We want the town to stand on its own two feet and have some industry of its own - that is how it grew in the first place.”

“So that is what we will be suggesting to St Modwen moving forward.”

n For more information on the development, visit www.stmodwen.co.uk.