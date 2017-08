Fire crews tackled a domestic garage fire in Pilsley for over an hour.

At 5.48am today, Wednesday, August 23 teams from Clay Cross and Chesterfield atteneded a fire at a detached garage on Station Road Pilsley.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said “Two breathing apparatus, a thermal image camera, a hose reel jet and a safety jet were all used.

“At 7am crews were damping down and cutting away.”