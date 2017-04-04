PICTURES: Vandals tip over and damage Reliant Robin in car park

Police are appealing for information after vandals damaged and tipped over a Reliant Robin at a Bakewell car park.

At about 10.50pm on Monday, March 27, vandals pushed over the three-wheeled car which was parked at Bridge Car Park on Combs Road, Bakewell. Damage was caused to the wing mirror and fuel leaked from the car.

Three men were believed to have been seen running across the car park into a dark coloured car which was parked on Station Road.

The car then drove off at speed in the direction of Baslow Road, towards the 13 bends stretch and the B6001 towards Hassop roundabout.

Call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101 with any information, quoting occurrence number 17000129578. You can also send him a message online using the ‘Contact’ Us section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.