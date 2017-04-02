PICTURES: The Pitz bow out after 25 years

Last night saw the end of an era as legendary Chesterfield band The Pitz played their final ever gig.

It was standing room only at the Market pub on New Square with fans crammed in to see them bow out in style after 25 years.

The Pitz final gig.

The band played two sets, with the Stones’ Honky Tonk Women and Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark just two of the standout tracks.

The night ended with an emotional rendition of the Beatles’ Hey Jude.

This morning, a post on the Market pub’s Facebook site said: “What an amazing and emotional night.

“We’re really going to miss these guys, is to early to mention reunions?”

The Pitz final gig.

From everyone at the Derbyshire Times, thanks for an amazing night and for 25 years of memories.

