PICTURES: Porn star’s ‘mobile brothel’ returns to Chesterfield

A porn star who tours the country in a ‘motorhome-cum-brothel’ has returned to Chesterfield - but says she won’t be here for long.

Kirie, a sex-worker from Whitby, turned up this morning at a layby on the Sheepbridge Industrial Estate in Unstone.

Mobile brothel van Sheepbridge lane Chesterfield

However, the peripatetic prostitute says she is becoming increasingly frustrated with all the media attention she gets wherever she goes.

Kirie said: “I’m getting sick of everyone wanting to do stories on me.

“I’m not doing anything illegal. If I get bothered again I’m going to go to my lawyers.”

Asked if she would be in the area long, she said she would be going home to Whitby ‘soon’.

“I’m just finishing my soup and then I’m off,” she said.

Kirie’s ‘driver’ - who said he wanted to remain nameless - said the pair had been in the press more times than they care to remember.

“We’d been in the Mail the Mirror, and all the local papers as well,” he said.

“The only one we’ve not been in is the Financial Times.”

Mobile brothel van Sheepbridge lane Chesterfield

Employees from nearby businesses said they had not even noticed the van until it was pointed out.

They expressed shock but most seemed to be fairly tolerant of their temporary neighbour.

One worker from a nearby business said: “It’s not a residential area so she’s not doing any harm.

“I don’t think it should be illegal anyway - if it wasn’t the government could regulate it and it might be safer.”

Mobile brothel van Sheepbridge lane Chesterfield

A group of workmen at another factory were equally surprised to learn of Kirie’s presence.

“We were wondering where some of the lads had gone,” said one.

“We thought they were going to the Snap Cabin cafe but maybe not.”

And a visitor to the same factory suggested facetiously if her arrival might actually have been arranged by the company.

“They are really big on health and safety here so maybe it’s part of their wellbeing programme,” she said.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed to the Times that it was not illegal to sell sexual services in the UK.

However, it was an offence to be doing so on the street or to run a brothel where more than one person works.

The spokesperson added that if someone was alarmed or distressed by the activity, Kirie could be charged with outraging public decency.

However, in order for this to happen, somebody would first have to report being offended.