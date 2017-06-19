PICTURES: Pooches take the lead at Chesterfield dog show

A paw-some dog show was held in Chesterfield at the weekend!
Scores of families flocked to Eastwood Park in Hasland on Saturday for the annual event organised by the Chesterfield and north Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA. The show, which saw dogs steal the show in a number of classes, raised much-needed cash for the charity' s appeal to redevelop its animal centre on Spital Lane. Rachel Gray, branch manager, said: "This was an exciting and fun-filled day which we look forward to every year - it was a great day out."