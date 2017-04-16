PICTURES: Man arrested after serious police incident in Hasland

A man has been arrested after a serious police incident in Hasland this evening.

Derbyshire Police were called to the Mansfield Road area at around 5.30pm.

There they blocked off the road and cordoned off an area around the Ladbrokes shop.

During the incident, an eyewitness told the Derbyshire Times there were police 'everywhere'.

The eyewitness said: "It's been going on for over an hour now.

"A man in the flat shouted he was going to shoot everyone."

At its height, the eyewitness said there were eight police cars present, an armed response unit, a riot van and an ambulance.

They said police with shields were looking at a property across from the Co-op where a man was throwing things at them.

Shortly after 9pm, Derbyshire Police confirmed that officers had arrested a man and reopened the road.

More details on this developing story will follow as and when we get them.