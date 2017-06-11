PICTURES: Magical day at Derbyshire’s first Harry Potter themed event

A ‘Siriusly’ good time was had by witches and wizards at the county’s first Harry Potter themed cosplay event.

Hundreds off Potterheads came to the Philosopher’s Dome, held in Buxton’s Devonshire Dome, today - Sunday, June 11 - with many getting into the spirit and dressing up.

The Philosopher's Dome - Archie Platt

Taking cosplay to the next level some people really embraced the theme and the Gryffindor lion could be seen prowling around as could Hermoine from the Yule Ball and Bellatrix Lestrange.

Mum Hannah Hallam from Buxton was with her two boys James, six and William, eight. She said: “As a family we are all Potter mad so we couldn’t not be here when it is on our doorstep.

“I’m looking forward to having a nosey around and see all the stalls and it is so great the organisers have managed to get actors from films here too.”

The event has been organised by the same people who bring Unicon to the town every year it was a truly magical day full of spells, cosplay, a green screen flying experience and to see some famous faces.

The Philosopher's Dome - Death Eater Lee Bowdler

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the films said: “I came here for a play about ten years ago but it is so nice to be back here in Buxton.

“It has been 16 years since the first film came out but it is still so popular and I think that is because people of my age look fondly on it and remember their childhood and a younger generation is being introduced to the franchise as the parents who grew up are having children themselves.

“This is special because it is just Harry Potter and there is something awfully special about seeing so many people who share the same passions come together.” The event was very hands on with lots of photo opportunities including the Weasley’s Ford Anglia parked outside the Dome and giant Harry Potter glasses had been created specially for the event.

Samantha Meynell from Chesterfield brought Kirsten and Jennifer along to experience the magic.

The Philosopher's Dome - Alfie Small

She said: “I love it. I can’t believe how good it is in here. We didn’t know what to expect but it’s so busy in here.” Martin Ballantyne, who played Mundungus Fletcher’s associate in Half Blood Prince, and a henchman in Deathly Hallows Part I, said: “The fans are amazing and they are so knowledgeable it really is a joy to meet them and they are the reason I do these conventions.”

Sam McGuinness was at the event with her children Dylan, Katie and Charlie all from Heanor. She said: “I kept it a surprise and had to get our costumes together in secret but they were so pleased when they ofund out where we were coming.” Heather Cunningham, 23, said: “Even now after all these years there is nothing quite like Harry Potter - it’s what I grew up on and is such an important part of my life.” Another of the actors at the all day event was Brian Wheeler who appeared in four films as a Gringotts goblin.

He said: “I am so proud to have been involved in the franchise as it was such an important part of cultural history and the content of both the films and the books is still so relevant today.”

Organised Steven Howard said: “This was a different event today because it was just focused Harry Potter but I think people have enjoyed it.

The Philosopher's Dome - Katie and Rachel Marsh

“For us it was a challenge and we have had some disappointments along the way but it is all worth it when you see the kiddies all dressed up.

“This is only the start for us and we want to grow and become bigger and better in future events but if we ever tour with this - Buxton will always be the place it started.”

The Philosopher's Dome - the actor who plays Percy Weasley, Chris Rankin

The Philosopher's Dome - Martin Ballantyne who played Mundungus' henchmen