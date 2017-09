Hundreds of people have attended an anti-fracking demo in north east Derbyshire.

Between 300 and 400 demonstrators joined today’s march which set off from Eckington precinct shortly before 1pm.

They were protesting about plans by fracking firm INEOS to begin exploratory drilling at sites across the region.

Speaking to the crowd was Craig Bennett, CEO of Friends of the Earth, who said the strength of feeling in the area was ‘extraordinary’.

For the full report see next week’s Derbyshire Times.