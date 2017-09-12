PICTURES: Floral tribute to Diana unveiled in Chesterfield

This year’s well dressing has been unveiled in Chesterfield.

The display - a floral tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales - has been specially created to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

The Princess Diana well dressing in Chesterfield.

It will be on show next to the Town Pump in the Market Place until Saturday, September 16.

Well dressing is a summer custom practised in rural England in which wells, springs or other water sources are decorated with designs created from flower petals.

Diana had a long association with the county of Derbyhsire, most notably visiting Lower Pilsley psychic, Rita Rogers, just weeks before she died.

The People’s Princess 20 years on