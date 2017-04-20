PICTURES: First look inside new Derbyshire bar

Real ale aficionados have two new Derbyshire champions - and a new bar in which to taste its finest creations.

Entrepreneurs Adam France and Dan Hunt quit their corporate jobs last year to pursue their new beer export business.

Heist, the new craft ale bar in Clowne.

And, as part of their plan, they have just opened Heist - a new ‘craft bar’ in Clowne.

“I actually used to manage Dan at a call centre,” says Adam.

“We’d grown a bit tired of working for other people and wanted to do something we were passionate about.

“It has been a dream of ours to have our own business.”

After losing touch, the pair reconnected when Dan set up his own craft beer export business.

Adam then asked to get involved and they began working together last May.

However, they said it was only when they were looking for office space that the idea of running their own bar took shape.

“All the places we looked at weren’t great,” explained Adam.

“This place was a bit big for just office space or a bottle shop - so we decided to open a bar.”

Adam, 32, who lives in Clowne, and Dan, 27, of Rotherham, are hopeful their new venture could be the beginning of something big.

“We don’t want it just to be a one off,” said Adam.

“We’re trying to create a brand - we hope it will be the first of many.”

Heist is open seven days a week with Adam and Dan doing everything for themselves - for the time being.

As well as their regular opening hours, they will also have regular ‘tap takeovers’ where beer makers come in to promote their creations.

These nights will also feature specialist catering - chosen by the guest brewery themselves - with opening night being served by Sheffield’s ultra-trendy Thali Cafe.

