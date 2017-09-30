PICTURES: Fire destroys Chesterfield bowling clubhouse

A club house in Chesterfield has been gutted after a large fire ripped through the building.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross attended the fire off Park Road, near Queen’s Park, last night, Friday, September 29 at 9.20pm.

Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the 20m by 5m flames attacking the building and then dampen down the property.

The fire was so large a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews had to request assistance from teams at Clay Cross.”

A witness on the scene this morning, who did not want to be named, said: “A group of lads had been hanging around there and drinking in the evenings.

“They had recently used a bench as a battering ram to try to get into the building which is used by the tennis players at the nearby courts - I called the police but nothing had happened.”

A bowling club off park road near Queens Park in chesterfield caught fire last night

It was reported on social media last night that fireworks had been set off in the area and the woman confirmed she had heard loud bangs last night.

Anyone with any information as to what happened in the area at around 9pm is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101.

