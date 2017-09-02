PICTURES: ‘Drugs bust’ at flat above Chesterfield takeaway

Police are currently carrying out a drugs raid at a flat above a Chesterfield takeaway.

Officers have been seen at the property above Pizza Capital on Cavendish Street since this morning.

Four police cars are lined up on the street in the town centre as officers in white overalls are investigating upstairs in the flat.

There is also a large skip outside the food outlet which is being used to collect evidence.

One source who did not want to be named said police had told him that a ‘large cannabis grow’ had been found which was ‘far too big to be local’. The source added that he had seen officers leaving the property with plants, equipment and bags and that there was a ‘strong odour’ in the area.

Another eyewitness, who also did not wish to be named, said: “I got off the 77 bus and I noticed there was a skip at the end of the street.

“Everybody was looking out of the window and as I got off I could smell this stench.

“I walked down back down the street and I spoke to a guy who said that someone else had told him it was cannabis.

“There was police in white overalls and they had some sort of material and they were bringing it out. It was some sort of grey material and they were bringing it out and chucking it in the skip.”

He added: “As I walked past the skip I looked inside and I could see there were loads of cables and some sort of florescent lighting and foil.

“Somebody else said that they had found a cannabis factory in one of the flats above.”

The Derbyshire Times has tried to contact Derbyshire Constabulary for a comment but has not yet been successful.