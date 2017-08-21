PICTURES: Crowds flock to Renishaw Hall food and craft fair

Have your say

Folk flocked to a food and craft fair at Renishaw Hall at the weekend.

The stately home's Stables Courtyard was filled with more than 40 stalls featuring products hand made by artisans from across the region.

Alex May at his drinks stall.

There was plenty on offer at Sunday’s event, including jams, cakes, fudge, drink, jewellery, cards, gifts and leather bags.

Organisers described it as a ‘great family day out’ and thanked everyone who attended.

Visit www.renishaw-hall.co.uk for more information about Renishaw Hall.



Salli Waring and Gareth Jones from Spire Brewing Company.