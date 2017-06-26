PICTURES: Council ‘begins legal process’ to remove travellers from Chesterfield park

Chesterfield Borough Council say they have begun the legal process needed to remove travellers from a Chesterfield park.

Around 10 caravans appeared at Loundsley Green Recreation Ground yesterday afternoon (Sunday, June 25), next to the children’s playground.

Travellers at Loundsley Green park.

The council say officers are currently visiting the site to carry out welfare checks and hand out rubbish bags.

They also hope to find out how long the group intend to stay in the area.

Councillor Helen Bagley, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for homes and customers, said: “We have been made aware by residents that there are travellers parked illegally at Loundsley Green.

“We take this very seriously and we have begun the legal process to ensure they are removed from the site as quickly as possible.

“Our officers are visiting the site to establish how many travellers are at the site and how long they intend to stay.

“They will also carry out a welfare check and make sure they have bags in which to place rubbish.”