PICTURES: Chesterfield Tesco hosts charity fun day

A family fun day took place at Tesco Extra in Chesterfield on Saturday.
The event, which included stalls, tombolas, face painting, free entertainment and much more, raised pots of cash for Ashgate Hospicecare.
A family fun day took place at Tesco Extra in Chesterfield on Saturday.
The event, which included stalls, tombolas, face painting, free entertainment and much more, raised pots of cash for Ashgate Hospicecare.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.