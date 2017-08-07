Search

PICTURES: Chesterfield Tesco hosts charity fun day

Dani Boulton and Snappy the crocodile.
A family fun day took place at Tesco Extra in Chesterfield on Saturday.

The event, which included stalls, tombolas, face painting, free entertainment and much more, raised pots of cash for Ashgate Hospicecare.