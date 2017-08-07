PICTURES: Chesterfield shop hosts fun-filled vintage fair

A summer vintage fair proved to be a great day out for Chesterfield folk.
A summer vintage fair proved to be a great day out. The event, which was hosted by Chesterfield firm Spire Vintage, took place at Eyre Chapel on Newbold Road on Sunday. It was billed as a summer vintage fair with a difference. There were many stalls showcasing a range of homeware, fashion, crafts, cakes, food and drink as well as children’s activities, a bouncy castle and an ice cream bike.
